High school baseball

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

DIVISION 1

RESULTS TUESDAY

Game 1: (5) Menomonee Falls 6, (4) Westosha Central 1.

Game 2: (8) Bay Port 4, (1) Sun Prairie 2.

Game 3: (7) Greendale 6, (2) Eau Claire North 4 (8).

Game 4: (6) Milton vs. (3) Arrowhead to follow.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner to follow.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THURSDAY

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2

GAMES TODAY

Game 1: (1) Mosinee vs. (4) Jefferson, about 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: (2) Pewaukee vs. (3) Denmark to follow.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THURSDAY

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, about 3 p.m.

DIVISION 3

GAMES TODAY

Game 1: (1) Amherst vs. (4) Cuba City, about 12:30 p.m.

Game 2: (2) St. Croix Falls vs. (3) Kenosha St. Joseph to follow.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THURSDAY

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, about noon.

DIVISION 4

GAMES TODAY

Game 1: (1) Regis vs. (4) Oakfield, 8 a.m.

Game 2: (2) Columbus Catholic vs. (3) Bangor to follow.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THURSDAY

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you