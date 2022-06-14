agate WIAA state baseball tournament Jun 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High school baseballWIAA STATE TOURNAMENTDIVISION 1RESULTS TUESDAYGame 1: (5) Menomonee Falls 6, (4) Westosha Central 1.Game 2: (8) Bay Port 4, (1) Sun Prairie 2.Game 3: (7) Greendale 6, (2) Eau Claire North 4 (8).Game 4: (6) Milton vs. (3) Arrowhead to follow.Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner to follow.CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THURSDAYGame 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.DIVISION 2GAMES TODAYGame 1: (1) Mosinee vs. (4) Jefferson, about 5:30 p.m.Game 2: (2) Pewaukee vs. (3) Denmark to follow.CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THURSDAYGame 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, about 3 p.m.DIVISION 3GAMES TODAYGame 1: (1) Amherst vs. (4) Cuba City, about 12:30 p.m.Game 2: (2) St. Croix Falls vs. (3) Kenosha St. Joseph to follow.CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THURSDAYGame 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, about noon.DIVISION 4GAMES TODAYGame 1: (1) Regis vs. (4) Oakfield, 8 a.m.Game 2: (2) Columbus Catholic vs. (3) Bangor to follow.CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THURSDAYGame 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Death notices for June 10, 2022 Death notices for June 8, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form