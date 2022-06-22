St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Edman ss 4 0 1 0 Yelich lf 5 1 2 1

Carlson rf 3 1 1 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0

Gldshmit dh 3 2 1 2 Tellez 1b 2 1 1 1

Arenado 3b 4 2 2 2 McCtchen dh 4 1 2 2

Yepez lf 3 0 2 0 Rnfro rf 4 0 1 0

Nootbar lf 1 0 0 0 Narváz c 3 0 0 0

Pujols 1b 2 0 0 1 Admes ph 1 0 0 0

Dnvan ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0

Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 Ptrson 3b 3 0 0 0

Bader cf 4 0 0 0 Crtini ph 0 0 0 0

Knizner c 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0

Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 33 4 7 4

St. Louis 200 102 000 — 5

Milwaukee 100 120 000 — 4

DP—St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB—St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B—Arenado (16), Edman (11), Renfroe (9), Yelich (10), McCutchen (9). HR—Goldschmidt (17), Arenado (14), Tellez (11), McCutchen (5). SB—Carlson (3), Edman (16). SF—Pujols (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Wainwright 4 2/3 7 4 4 1 7

Oviedo W,1-1 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 3

Cabrera S,1-1 2 0 0 0 2 1

Milwaukee

Lauer L,6-3 6 6 5 5 1 5

Milner 1 1 0 0 1 3

Kelley 2 0 0 0 0 5

Milner pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Cabrera (Taylor).

Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T—3:06. A—27,986 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you