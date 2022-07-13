agate Sports on TV Associated Press Jul 13, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On TV/RadioTV HIGHLIGHTS TODAYCYCLING2 p.m., USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, 103 miles, Briançon to Alpe d’Huez, FranceGOLF3 a.m., USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland3 a.m. (Friday), USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, ScotlandMLB8:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, Milwaukee at San Francisco; MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco OR Seattle at Texas (Joined in Progress)NBA7 p.m., ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Milwaukee, Las VegasRADIO TODAYBASEBALL8:45 p.m, WCLO (1230 AM, 92.7 FM) — Milwaukee at San Francisco (pregame at 9:30 p.m.) SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 One injured in early-morning residential fire on Janesville's south side Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form