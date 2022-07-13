On TV/Radio

TV HIGHLIGHTS TODAY

CYCLING

2 p.m., USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, 103 miles, Briançon to Alpe d’Huez, France

GOLF

3 a.m., USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

3 a.m. (Friday), USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

MLB

8:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, Milwaukee at San Francisco; MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco OR Seattle at Texas (Joined in Progress)

NBA

7 p.m., ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

RADIO TODAY

BASEBALL

8:45 p.m, WCLO (1230 AM, 92.7 FM) — Milwaukee at San Francisco (pregame at 9:30 p.m.)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you