On TV/RadioTVTODAYBOWLING7 p.m., CBSSN — PWBA: U.S. Women's Open, South Glen Falls, N.Y.COLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m., ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.7 p.m., ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)6 p.m., NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, First Round, Saint John, New BrunswickMLB7 p.m., TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta8:10 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin — St. Louis at Milwaukee9:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego OR Seattle at OaklandNHL7 p.m., ESPN — NHL Awards: From Tampa, Fla.TENNIS6 a.m., TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early RoundsWNBA7 p.m., NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta10 p.m., CBSSN — Chicago at Las Vegas10 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at PhoenixRADIOTODAYMLB7:35 p.m., WCLO 1230 AM and 92.7 FM — St. Louis at Milwaukee