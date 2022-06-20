On TV/Radio

TV

TODAY

BOWLING

7 p.m., CBSSN — PWBA: U.S. Women's Open, South Glen Falls, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m., ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m., ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m., NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, First Round, Saint John, New Brunswick

MLB

7 p.m., TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta

8:10 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin — St. Louis at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland

NHL

7 p.m., ESPN — NHL Awards: From Tampa, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

7 p.m., NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

10 p.m., CBSSN — Chicago at Las Vegas

10 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota at Phoenix

RADIO

TODAY

MLB

7:35 p.m., WCLO 1230 AM and 92.7 FM — St. Louis at Milwaukee

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you