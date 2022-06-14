All Times EDT

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Wednesday, June 15: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 18: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 20: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, June 24: Tampa Bay at Colorado, TBA

x-Sunday, June 26: Colorado at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Tuesday, June 28: Tampa Bay at Colorado, TBA

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

