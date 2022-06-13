agate NHL Playoff Glance Sportradar Jun 13, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Colorado vs. Tampa BayWednesday, June 15: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.Saturday, June 18: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.Monday, June 20: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.Wednesday, June 22: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.x-Friday, June 24: Tampa Bay at Colorado, TBAx-Sunday, June 26: Colorado at Tampa Bay, TBAx-Tuesday, June 28: Tampa Bay at Colorado, TBA SUBSCRIBE NOW Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags 236 Glance Men National Hockey League Professional Hockey Iatomagate Sportradar Sports Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business UPDATE: Mercyhealth says 'tentative' labor agreement reached with Janesville-based clinic workers Death notices for June 7, 2022 Death notices for June 10, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form