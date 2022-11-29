Men's college basketball Nov 29, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Division IIIWIAC Conf. All WLWLLa Crosse 0060Oshkosh 0052Eau Claire 0042Platteville 0043Stevens Point 0042Whitewater 0042River Falls 0032Stout 0033GAMES WEDNESDAYLa Crosse at Whitewater, 7 p.m.Stevens Point at Stout, 7 p.m.Eau Claire at River Falls, 7 p.m.Oshkosh at Platteville, 7 p.m.GAMES SATURDAYWhitewater at River Falls, 5 p.m.Stout at Oshkosh, 5 p.m.Eau Claire at La Crosse, 7 p.m.Stevens Point at Platteville, 7 p.m. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Spray-painted rental home on busy Janesville street throws spotlight on local affordable housing crisis Milton School District to request midweek first day of school in 2023-24 to address COVID-19-induced learning lag Janesville City Council considers how much to borrow for Woodman's Center Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Beloit City Council narrows down potential city manager candidates Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form