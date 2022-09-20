agate Junior hockey Sep 20, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NAHLMIDWEST DIVISION GWLOTWOTLSOLPts. Janesville 4 4 0 0 0 0 8 Fairbanks 6 4 2 0 0 0 8 Chippewa 4 3 1 0 0 0 6 Springfield 4 2 1 0 1 0 5 Minnesota 6 2 3 1 0 1 5 Kenai River 4 2 2 0 0 0 4 Wisconsin 4 2 2 0 0 0 4 Anchorage 4 1 2 0 1 0 3GAMES THURSDAYKenai River at Janesville, 7 p.m.Anchorage at Chippewa, 7 p.m.GAMES FRIDAYKenai River at Janesville, 7 p.m.Fairbanks at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.Anchorage at Chippewa, 7 p.m.GAMES SATURDAYKenai River at Janesville, 7 p.m.Fairbanks at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.Anchorage at Chippewa, 7 p.m. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Abandoned vehicle rule change would make it easier for city of Janesville to move homeless along Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI Edison Middle School resource officer's gun accidentally fires; no one hurt Four-car crash shuts down Highway 14 near Evansville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form