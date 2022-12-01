High school wrestling Dec 1, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NonconferenceEDGERTON 63, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 18220—Jacob Wienke (E) def. Langston Dyer (MLF), 0:27.285—Jackson Mankowski (MLF) wins by forfeit.106—Garrett Kotnour (E) def. Angel Valdez (MLF), 0:58.113—Curtis Wegner (E) def. Tyler Vang (MLF), 4:44.120—Jessi Salimes (E) def. Mengnao Thao (MLF), 3:02.126—Kyle Williams (MLF) wins by forfeit.132: Irie Jackson (MLF) def. Noah Reilly (E), 2:48.138—Ethan Kastenmeier (E) def. Samuel Clark-Gonzalez (MLF) 15-2.145—Dylan Norin (E) def. Emanuel Furlow (MLF), 5:55.152—Braden Troeger (E) def. Liam Bakken (MLF), 2:25160—Damien Johnson (E) wins by forefeit.170—Beau Allison (E) def. Oscar Delrio (MLF), 0:47.182—Zach Troeger (E) wins by forfeit.195—Ethan Stengel (E) def. Quinn Larson (MLF), 0:29. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form