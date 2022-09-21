agate High school volleyball Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TrailwaysRESULT TUESDAYDEERFIELD 3, PARKVIEW 1Deerfield;25;25;25;25Parkview;27;19;23;16 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Abandoned vehicle rule change would make it easier for city of Janesville to move homeless along Edison Middle School resource officer's gun accidentally fires; no one hurt Four-car crash shuts down Highway 14 near Evansville Death notices for Sept. 16, 2022 Death notices for Sept. 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form