agate High school volleyball Oct 6, 2022 Badger ConferenceMILTON 3, MONONA GROVE 0Monona Grove;20;19;22Milton;25;25;25Leaders—Kills: Gwen Baker (Mil) 9, Tortorice (MG) 10. Blocks: Baker 5; Tortorice, Braun (MG) 2. Aces: Julia Schultz (Mil) 4. Assists: Atty Zimmerman, Natalie Malloy (Mil) 17; Ellington (MG) 17. Digs: Avery Agnew (Mil) 23, Lucy (MG) 18.