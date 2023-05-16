agate High school sports May 16, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOFTBALLWIAA REGIONALSDIVISION 1REGIONAL SEMIFINALS TUESDAY, MAY 23No. 14 Madison La Follette at No. 3 Waterford, 5 p.m.No. 13 Lake Geneva Badger at No. 4 Kettle Moraine, 4:30 p.m.No. 12 Beloit Memorial at No. 5 Oconomowoc, 5 p.m.No. 11 Fort Atkinson at No. 6 Janesville Parker, 5 p.m.No. 10 Burlington at No. 7 Oregon, 5 p.m.No. 9 Mukwonago at No. 8 Janesville Craig, 5 p.m.REGIONAL FINALS THURSDAY, MAY 25Craig/Mukwonago winner at No. 1 Milton, time TBDOregon/Burlington winner at No. 2 Elkhorn, time TBDOconomowoc/Beloit winner vs. Kettle Moraine/Badger winner, time TBDWaterford/La Follette winner vs. Parker/Fort Atkinson winner, time TBDDIVISION 2REGIONAL FIRST ROUND THURSDAY, MAY 18No. 10 Delavan-Darien at No. 7 Big Foot, time TBDNo. 9 Whitewater at No. 8 Stoughton, time TBDREGIONAL SEMIFINALS TUESDAY, MAY 23Whitewater/Stoughton winner at No. 1 Beloit Turner, time TBDNo. 5 Edgerton at No. 4 Evansville, time TBDNo. 6 Edgewood co-op at No. 3 Monroe, time TBDBig Foot/Delavan-Darien winner at McFarland, time TBDDIVISION 3REGIONAL FIRST ROUND THURSDAY, MAY 18No. 9 Orfordville Parkview at No. 8 Monticello/New Glarus, 5 p.m.No. 10 Belleville at No. 7 Clinton, 5 p.m.REGIONAL SEMIFINALS TUESDAY, MAY 23Monticello/Parkview winner at No. 1 Brodhead, time TBDNo. 5 Lodi at No. 4 Columbus, 5 p.m.No. 6 Cambridge at No. 3 Marshall, 5 p.m.Clinton/Belleville winner at No. 2 Poynette, time TBD SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Kandu Industries buys Blackhawk Tech's Milton campus, plans 2024 move Hope after heartbreak: HUGS program supports parents of pregnancy, infant loss Man tried to escape from the jail because his uncle is 'sick with cancer' Man arrested for possession of cocaine, pills and several handguns Father Mike to step down as priest for Our Lady of the Assumption in Beloit Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form