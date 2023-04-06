agate High school sports Apr 6, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS TENNISMADISON WEST 7, BIG FOOT 0SinglesNo. 1—Henry Thai (MW) def. Scout Giroux (BF) 6-0, 6-0.No. 2—Jeffrey Glasgow (MW) def. Jack Kammermeier (BF) 6-2, 6-1.No. 3—Hunter Shadman (MW) def. Ethan Rurey (BF) 6-0, 6-1.No. 4—Zan Said (MW) def. Wyatt Vail (BF) 6-0, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1—Joey Kaji, Mason Dean (MW) def. Jesse Robison, Grayson Grunow (BF) 6-0, 6-1.No. 2—Grant Shadman, Sean Walsh (MW) def. David Hernandez, Logan McHugh (BF) 6-0, 6-2.No. 3—Vivek von Heimburg, Pierson Trapskin (MW) def. Yeison Santos, Elliot Vail (BF) 6-0, 6-0. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville woman disputes on religious grounds county nursing home firing over photo ID Milton superintendent: Staff, program cuts likely after failed referendum 3 arrested for burglary, attempted fraud and auto theft Convicted child sex offender placed in Janesville Flood warning issued near Rock River in Afton Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form