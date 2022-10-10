agate High school girls tennis Oct 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WIAA STATE TOURNAMENTTHURSDAY-SATURDAYDIVISION 1AREA SINGLES FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGSLexie Hankel (No. 11 seed, 22-5, Janesville Craig) vs. Morgan Weckman (23-7, Franklin)Rya Arreazola (23-4, Janesville Craig) vs. Natalie Stanula (21-2, Milwaukee Reagan)Parker Christensen (No. 1 seed, 26-0, Elkhorn), byeTinker Trent (14-12, Badger) vs. Netra Somasundaram (No. 9 seed, 17-5, Middleton)Alexandria Trost (27-2, Elkhorn) vs. Anna Sueflohn (18-12, Kettle Moraine)AREA DOUBLES FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGSKaryssa Norland/Hattie Plenty (20-7, Janesville Craig) vs. Peyton Williams/Lauryn Krober (13-10, Elkhorn)Cameryn Heckel/Charlotte Matson (11-5, Badger) vs. Grace Lewis/Grace Hanson (No. 16 seed, 19-3, Hudson)Taylor Hansen/Ella Wallace (19-10, Elkhorn) vs. Amy Terrian/Ana Terrian (21-6, Pewaukee)DIVISION 2AREA SINGLES FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGSEmilia Houwers (15-10, Whitewater) vs. Sophie Vande Slunt (16-7, St. Mary's Springs Academy)AREA DOUBLES FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGSJameson Gregory/Josie Giroux (5-4, Big Foot/Williams Bay) vs. Samantha Buchner/Katie Kohls (14-8, Edgewood Sacred Heart)Sylvia Fox/Ashley Ulset (20-6, Edgerton) vs. Declyn Tracy/Maria Elizabeth Garcia-Moya (9-6, Columbus Catholic) SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Monthly Spry Living Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form