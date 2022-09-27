agate High school girls swim Sep 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern LakesELKHORN 134, DELAVAN-DARIEN 27200 medley relay—1. Elkhorn (Genevieve White, Ali Sax, Joelle Dahlgren, Samilyn Roanhaus), 2:29.07. 2. Delavan-Darien (Kora Hertz, Kristina Stearns, Allison Young, Karyssa Green), 2:56.91.200 freestyle—1. Rylee Reichert (E), 2:27.27. 2. Emma Schoeneberg (E), 2:27.36. 3. Bella Balboni (E), 2:36.19.200 individual medley—1. Sax (E), 2:58.86. 2. Macie Kruse (E), 3:03.23. 3. Maddy Daehn (E), 3:13.06.50 freestyle—1. Dahlgren (E), 30.72. 2. Emma Weinstock (E), 31.43. 3. Roanhouse (E), 34.81.100 butterfly—1. Sax (E), 1:22.37. 2. Molly Turk (E), 1:24.18. White (E), 1:27.3.100 freestyle—1. Balboni (E), 1:05.53. 2. Reichert (E), 1:06.95. 3. Schoeneberg (E), 1:07.84.400 freestyle—1. Kruse (E), 5:30.12. 2. Turk (E), 5:38.32. 3. Taylor Mitchell (E), 5:44.63.200 freestyle—1. Elkhorn B (Daehn, Weinstock, Reichert, Balboni), 2:06.8. 2. Elkhorn A (Roanhaus, Kruse, Schoeneberg, Dahlgren), 2:08.51.100 backstroke—1. White (E), 1:22.47. 2. Weinstock (E), 1:25.31. 3. Roanhaus (E), 1:30.1.100 breaststroke—1. Dahlgren (E), 1:32.42. 2. Young (DD), 1:36.5. Mitchell (E), 1:37.24.400 freestyle relay—1. Elkhorn B (Reichert, White, Sax, Schoeneberg), 4:40.94. 2. Elkhorn A (Turk, Mitchell, Kruse, Balboni), 4:43.31. 3. Delavan-Darien (Mackenzie Karbash, Aislinn Martinez, Jamie Pehkonen, Kiera Terpstra), 6:40.03. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form