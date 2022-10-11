agate High school girls swim Oct 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NonconferenceElkhorn 72, Platteville/Lancaster 8Elkhorn 68, Jefferson/Cambridge 44Jefferson/Cambridge 61, Platteville/Lancaster 10RACE WINNERS AND TOP AREA FINISHER200 medley relay—1. Jefferson/Cambridge, 2:10.45. 2. Elkhorn (Rylie Reichert, Molly Turk, Joelle Dahlgren, Emma Weinstock), 2:23.53.200 freestyle—1. Emma Schoeneberg (E) 2:30.22.200 individual medley—1. Zoey Rank (JC), 2:35.29. 2. Bella Balboni (E), 2:48.04.50 freestyle—1. Emma Riedl (JC), 30.15. 2. Reichert (E), 31.26.100 butterfly—1. Jordyn Davis (JC), 1:09.55. 2. Dahlgren (E), 1:16.01.100 freestyle—1. Riedl (JC), 1:06.1. 2. Balboni (E) 1:06.34.400 freestyle—1. Macie Kruse (E) 5:31.27.200 freestyle relay—1. Jefferson/Cambridge, 2:00.59. 2. Elkhorn (Balboni, Schoeneberg, Weinstock, Dahlgren), 2:02.97.100 backstroke—1. Davis (JC), 1:08.88. 2. Schoeneberg (E), 1:15.04.100 breaststroke—1. Zoey Rank (JC), 1:20.27. 2. Dahlgren (E), 1:31.70.400 freestyle relay—1. Elkhorn (Reichert, Balboni, Ali Sax, Schoeneberg) 4:38.99. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Monthly Spry Living Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form