WIAA PLAYOFFSCHAMPIONSHIP GAMESAt Camp Randall Stadium, Madison(All games televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin)GAMES TODAYDivision 7: Regis (13-0) vs. Shiocton (11-2), 10 a.m.Division 6: Mondovi (12-1) vs. Stratford (10-2), 1 p.m.Division 5: Aquinas (12-1) vs. Mayville (13-0), 4 p.m.Division 4: Catholic Memorial (13-0) at Columbus (13-0), 7 p.m.GAMES FRIDAYDivision 3: Monroe (13-0) vs. West Salem (12-1), 10 a.m.Division2: Kettle Moraine (10-3) vs. West De Pere (12-1), 1 p.m.Division 1: Kimberly (12-1) vs. Mukwonago (12-1), 4 p.m.