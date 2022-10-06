agate High school cross country Oct 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Koshkonong KlassicAt Fort AtkinsonGIRLSTEAM RESULTSDeForest 26, Lakeside Lutheran 53, Fort Atkinson 62, McFarland 114, Milton 121.AREA FINISHERS5. Milton (121)—22. Clara Jauch, 23:00.7. 23. Carissa Choi, 23:01.3. 39. Addison Tranter, 25:23.4. 44. Ava Magee, 25:39.1. 48. Brianna Jauch, 26:12.7.Delavan-Darien (Inc.)—5. Alaina Sorg, 21:01.9. 36. Rose Shacket, 24:24.1.BOYSTEAM RESULTSLakeside Lutheran 37, DeForest 57, McFarland 71, Fort Atkinson 75, Milton 154, Delavan-Darien 157.AREA FINISHERS5. Milton (154)—18. Tyler Rateike, 18:34.4. 28. Mason Sorge, 20:02.8. 49. Issac Smith, 21:34.4. 50. Jack Smith, 21:36.8. 59. Cash Klug, 22:24.8.6. Delavan-Darien (157)—21. Isai Gomez, 19:07.1. 43. Amando Gonzalez, 20:52.8. 44. Malachi Webb, 21:01.6. 45. Carter Taylor, 21:06.3. 52. Tyler Pohl, 21:56.1. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Monthly Relish Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form