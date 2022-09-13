High school cross country Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dana Waddell InvitationalAT COTTAGE GROVEBOYS TEAM RESULTSWisconsin Dells 109, Darlington 115, Whitewater 115, Westby 127, New Glarus/Monticello 136, Pardeeville 137, Dodgeland 143, Lake Mills 145, Deerfield/Cambridge 153, East Troy 207, Waterloo 236WHITEWATER FINISHERS3. Jack Hefty, 17:06.5811. Nate Holden, 18:11.0122. CJ Tomomitsu, 18:43.7328. Miles Nickelsburg, 19:08.7651. Xavier Zei, 20:41.10GIRLS TEAM RESULTSNew Glarus/Monticello 45, Deerfield/Cambridge 62, Westby 74, Darlington 76, Dodgeland 129, Wisconsin Dells 165, Lake Mills 179, Whitewater 181, East Troy 263, Waterloo 300WHITEWATER FINISHERS24. Mady Hefty, 22:53.0328. Nola Coburn, 23:05.7537. Caelyn Caputo, 23:29.5342. Athena Soto, 23:45.6050. Lauren Buehler, 25:00.99 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Janesville Craig placekicker Lilli Rick is nearly automatic Barry: A fond farewell Death notices for Sep. 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form