agate High school boys soccer Sep 25, 2022 NonconferenceRESULT SATURDAYEVANSVILLE 1, LA CROSSE LOGAN 1Logan;0;1;—;1Evansville;0;1;—;1SECOND HALFL—50th minute.E—Austin Hunt, 58th minute.Shots—L 1, E 15. Bookings—Eston Eberlein (L), YC. Porter Gleed (E), YC.Trailways ConferenceRESULT THURSDAYJOHNSON CREEK 3, PARKVIEW 1Parkview;23;16;25;18Johnson Creek;25;25;18;25Girls swimEAGLE JAY INVITEAt JeffersonTEAM RESULTS SATURDAYMonona Grove 600, Elkhorn 312, Jefferson/Cambridge 297, Stoughton 257, River Valley/Richland Center 241, Mount Horeb 237, Kenosha Bradford 108, Milwaukee King 97AREA TOP FIVE FINISHERS100 butterfly—4. Emma Schoeneberg, 1:06.41. 5. Joelle Dahlgren, 1:08.34.200 freestyle relay—5. Elkhorn (Bella Balboni, Emma Weinstock, Schoeneberg, Dahlgren), 1:52.24.400 freestyle relay—5. Elkhorn (Rylie Reichert, Macie Kruse, Schoeneberg, Balboni), 4:11.31.