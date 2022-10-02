agate High school boys soccer Oct 2, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock ValleyRESULT FRIDAYDELAVAN-DARIEN 6, BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 2Big Foot/Williams Bay;0;2;—;2Delavan-Darien;3;3;—;6Scorers: David Hernandez (BF) 1, Hudson Torrez (BF) 1, Ariel Huerta (DD) 2, Adrian Flores (DD) 2, Geovanni Prado (DD) 2.Saves—Ben Grant (BF) 9, Christopher Elguero (DD) 6. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue in Janesville Sex trafficker, who ran a Janesville drug house, sentenced in federal court Janesville man sentenced to prison for child pornography Former Crazy Joe's furniture store in Janesville to be remade as self-storage for apartment dwellers RECAP garden sale planned for Oct. 4 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form