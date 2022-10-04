agate High school boys soccer Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern LakesRESULT TUESDAYELKHORN 8, WATERFORD 0Elkhorn;6;2;—;8Waterford;0;0;—;0FIRST HALFE—Reid Paddock (Ray Beilman), 4th minute.E—Paddock (Beilman), 5th minuteE—Aaron Paniagua, 21st minute.E—Owen Backus (Rey Paniagua), 22nd minute.E—Angel Cardenas, 25th minute.E—Beilman, 28th minute.SECOND HALFE—A. Paniagua, 50th minute.E—R. Paniagua, 75th minute. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form