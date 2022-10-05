agate High school boys soccer Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock ValleyEAST TROY/PALMYRA-EAGLE 3, BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 1East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle;1;2;—;3Big Foot/Williams Bay;0;1;—;1FIRST HALFET—28th minute.SECOND HALFET—52nd minute.ET—64th minute.BF—Hudson Torrez, 71st minute.Saves—Ben Grant (BF) 5. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville parents press for traffic safety fixes after child killed near school zone Rock County Board committee suggests renegotiating lease with Blackhawk Curling Club Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue in Janesville Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Monthly Relish Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form