Rock Valley

RESULT MONDAY

EVANSVILLE 6, BIG FOOT 4

Big Foot;1;3—4
Evansville;5;1—6

FIRST HALF

E—Porter Gleed, 9th minute.
E—Drew Walker (Noah Deml), 13th minute.
E—Walker (Austin Hunt), 14th minute.
E—Thomas Schuppner (Mason Hurtley), 15th minute.
E—Gavin Jarstad, 19th minute.
BF—Yeison Santos (Hudson Torrez), 23rd minute.

SECOND HALF

BF—David Hernandez (Grayson Grunow), 57th minute
BF—Bryan Garcia (Santos), 59th minute
E—Wesley LeRoy (Noah Schwengels), 63rd minute.
BF—Garcia (Santos), 64th minute.

Saves—Ben Grant (BF) 10, Brennen Huff (E) 10. Bookings—Hurtley (E) YC, Christian Pelleck (E) YC, Evan Christens (E) YC, Brandon Jerstad (E) YC, Garcia (BF) YC, Carlos Martinez (BF) YC.