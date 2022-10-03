agate High school boys soccer Oct 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock ValleyRESULT MONDAYEVANSVILLE 4, JEFFERSON 0Jefferson;0;0;—;0Evansville;4;0;—;4FIRST HALFE—Austin Hunt, 7th minute.E—Thomas Schuppner, 20th minute.E—Wesley LeRoy, 29th minute.E—Braden Manke (LeRoy), 37th minute. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form