High school boys soccer
Sep 27, 2022
NonconferenceEVANSVILLE 3, RIVER VALLEY 1Evansville;2;1;—;3River Valley;1;0;—;1FIRST HALFE—Noah Schwengles (Wesley LeRoy), 17th minute.RV—26th minute.E—Austin Hunt, 32nd minute.SECOND HALFE—Drew Walker, 50th minute.