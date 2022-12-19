agate High school boys basketball Dec 19, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern Lakes ConferenceRESULT FRIDAYUNION GROVE 62, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 48Badger (48)—Lyon 2-5-9, Catalon 5-1-16, Liptak 2-1-5, Turner 4-3-12, Thomas 1-0-2, Scheideman 2-0-4. Totals 16-10-48.Union Grove (62)—West 3-1-7, Lee 7-1-17, Nowak 4-0-8, L. Barber 2-1-7, Berg 3-0-8, Montgomery 6-2-15. Totals 25-5-62.Halftime—UG 32-18. 3-point goals—B 6 (Catalon 5, Turner), UG 7 (Lee 2, L. Barber 2, Berg 2, Montgomery). Missed free throws—B 10, UG 5. Total fouls—B 13, UG 14. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Burglars ram open Janesville Best Buy overhead door, steal merchandise Beloit man drove car into Rock River after armed domestic incident Labor pains: EMS, fire departments struggle to keep and retain paid-staff, volunteers Public record for Dec. 16, 2022 Beloit man arrested for drugs, weapons, OWI after hitting fire hydrant in Janesville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form