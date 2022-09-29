agate College football Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Division IIIWIAC Conf. All WLWLLa Crosse 0030Oshkosh 0021River Falls 0021Stout 0021Whitewater 0021Eau Claire 0012Platteville 0012Stevens Point 0012GAMES SATURDAYWhitewater at La Crosse, 1 p.m.Platteville at Oshkosh, 1 p.m.Stevens Point at River Falls, 1 p.m.Eau Claire at Stout, 6 p.m. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Voters grill Rock County sheriff candidates on jail, gun violence, surveillance Former Rock County treasurer remembered by her peers, family Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Town of Beloit police investigate boat theft Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form