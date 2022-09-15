agate Boys high school soccer Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock Valley ConferenceRESULT THURSDAYEVANSVILLE 2, MCFARLAND 0Evansville;1;1;—;2McFarland;0;0;—;0FIRST HALFE—Gleed, 38th minute.SECOND HALFE—Hunt (Jarstad), 67th minute.Saves—Huff (E) 4, Franke (Mc) 4.Bookings—Espinosa (E) YC, Blair (Mc) YC, Wagner (Mc) YC, Larson (Mc) YC. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI Death notices for Sep. 12, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form