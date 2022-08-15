Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) signals who's No. 1 during warm ups before the start last season's game against rival Auburn. The Heisman Trophy candidate and Alabama are No. 1 in this year's preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

 Associated Press

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes and 1,566 points in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released on Monday.

