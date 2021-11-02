DETROIT
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and a prayer Tuesday night.
“Thank God we won a game,” Antetokounmpo said with a grin after the Bucks ended a three-game losing streak with a 117-89 rout of the Detroit Pistons. “I was worried we were going to start tanking for the No. 1 pick.”
With Brook Lopez sidelined with a bad back, Antetokounmpo spent much of the time playing center on defense. He blocked four shots—but doesn’t want to stay at the new spot.
“I learned today that I hate playing (center),” he said. “I have never appreciated Brook as much as I do tonight. Please come back soon, Brook.”
The Bucks also got 16 points from Pat Connaughton and reserve Jordan Nwora.
“We really needed this one tonight,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We talked about setting the tone on both ends of the floor, and I thought we did that. Obviously, Giannis was a big part of that, but we saw a lot of other guys stepping up.”
Jerami Grant led the Pistons (1-6) with 21 points, and Trey Lyles was the only other Detroit player in double figures with 13.
“We know this is all part of the growing pains that a young team has to deal with,” Grant said. “That doesn’t make it any easier to go through what we’re going through. We need to get focused tomorrow, because we’ve got a back-to-back coming up against pretty good teams.”
Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, went 2-for-14 in his second NBA game, including 0-for-9 from behind the 3-point line. He is shooting 13.6% (3-for-22) so far and has missed all 14 of his 3-point attempts.
“This was the young man’s second NBA game after being out for a month with a sprained ankle,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “Right now, we’re just trying to help him knock off the rust and get him some confidence in his shot.”
The Pistons stayed close early, only trailing 36-31 in the second quarter, but couldn’t score consistently against Milwaukee’s defense. The Bucks finished the half with a 21-8 run to take a 57-39 lead.
Antetokounmpo, who played 27 minutes total, had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half, as the Bucks outshot Detroit 47.8% to 34.1%.
“We got off to a great start on the defensive end and it built from there,” Connaughton said. “When we play that well on both ends of the floor, we are a dangerous team.”
Grant had 14 points in the half, including 3 3-pointers, but his teammates went 2 for 19 from behind the arc.
“We took 47 3-pointers today, which is about where we need to be,” Casey said. “But you can’t win by only making eight of them. We’re getting good looks—we’re taking shots I want us to take—but we just don’t have a lot of confidence right now.”
The Bucks expanded their lead to 29 points in the third quarter and cruised to their 11th consecutive regular-season victory over the Pistons.
“The starters went in there and did their jobs, which meant I was able to get them out of there earlier than normal,” Budenholzer said. “They didn’t want to run any more than they needed to run.”
BUCKS 117, PISTONS 89
MILWAUKEE (117)
Connaughton 6-8 0-0 16, G.Antetokounmpo 9-16 7-7 28, T.Antetokounmpo 4-4 1-2 9, Allen 2-8 2-2 8, Hill 1-4 2-2 4, Kalaitzakis 0-2 0-2 0, Nwora 7-13 0-0 16, Ojeleye 1-3 2-2 4, Portis 5-13 1-2 12, Mamukelashvili 2-2 0-1 5, Hood 1-4 1-1 4, Robinson 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 42-84 16-21 117.
DETROIT (89)
Bey 2-13 0-1 4, Grant 8-13 1-2 21, Stewart 2-6 1-2 5, Cunningham 2-14 2-2 6, Hayes 3-7 0-0 8, J.Jackson 0-4 2-2 2, Lyles 3-9 5-7 13, Olynyk 2-5 1-1 5, Diallo 2-3 0-0 4, Garza 1-3 1-1 3, F.Jackson 2-7 4-7 8, Joseph 2-6 3-3 7, Lee 1-2 1-2 3, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-93 21-30 89.
Milwaukee;27;30;33;27;—;117
Detroit;20;19;23;27;—;89
3-point goals—Milwaukee 17-37 (Connaughton 4-5, Robinson 3-6, G.Antetokounmpo 3-7, Nwora 2-5, Allen 2-6, Portis 1-2, Hood 1-3), Detroit 8-47 (Grant 4-8, Hayes 2-4, Lyles 2-8, Olynyk 0-2, J.Jackson 0-3, Bey 0-4, F.Jackson 0-5, Cunningham 0-9). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 52 (G.Antetokounmpo, Portis, T.Antetokounmpo 8), Detroit 43 (Stewart 8). Assists—Milwaukee 28 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Detroit 21 (Hayes 4). Total fouls—Milwaukee 23, Detroit 22. Attendance—9,254 (20,491).