ORLANDO, Fla.
The Milwaukee Bucks are getting the band back together.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Bobby Portis scored 17 of his 19 in the first half Tuesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 127-110.
Milwaukee has won four in a row and five of its last seven. After starting the season 6-8, the Bucks have gone 17-5—including a 3-2 run with Antetokounmpo and others out of the lineup due to COVID-19 protocols and injuries—to surge back near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
“The ball movement, the playing together and the unselfishness really stood out,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Guys were making the right pass and the right read and then Bobby Portis had an insane shooting half.”
Khris Middleton scored 21 points for the Bucks and Jrue Holiday chipped in 18 points and 10 assists. Antetokounmpo, who returned from COVID-19 protocols on Christmas, capped his 24th 20-point night in the fourth quarter by chucking Orlando’s Freddie Gillespie to the floor with a forearm before dunking with his left hand.
“We did a great job of moving the ball, and that’s when it’s fun to play,” said Holiday, who had nine points and two assists in the fourth quarter. “That’s definitely the way we want to be. When everybody is touching the ball, it’s always good. When we do that, we’re pretty good.”
Orlando rookie forward Franz Wagner scored 27 of his career-best 38 points in the second half. He made 12 of 20 shots and shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range.
The Bucks outscored the Magic 40-21 in the second quarter, led by as much as 29 late in the first half and withstood a 19-0 third-quarter run by Orlando, which dropped to 2-12 at home. Orlando also got within 106-98 with 7:15 to play.
However, Milwaukee responded with seven straight points to all but seal the game and beat the Magic for a third time this season.
Orlando had six players out with injuries, and Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, Chuma Okeke and Mychal Mulder couldn’t play because they were in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The two teams play again in Orlando on Thursday night.
BUCKS 127, MAGIC 110
MILWAUKEE (127)
G. Antetokounmpo 10-19 7-10 28, Middleton 8-14 3-5 21, Portis 7-9 0-0 19, Allen 1-4 0-0 3, Holiday 8-13 1-2 18, T. Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 4-8 0-0 9, Connaughton 4-6 0-0 10, DiVincenzo 1-5 5-5 8, Hill 3-4 0-0 8, Matthews 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 47-85 16-22 127.
ORLANDO (110)
Carter Jr. 6-14 5-6 19, F. Wagner 12-20 10-10 38, R. Lopez 4-5 1-2 9, Gravett 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 4-10 3-4 13, Brazdeikis 0-1 0-0 0, Gillespie 1-1 1-2 3, Schofield 1-2 0-0 2, M. Wagner 2-7 2-2 7, Frazier 2-8 0-0 5, Hampton 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 38-83 22-26 110.
Milwaukee;32;40;25;30;—;127
Orlando;24;21;37;28;—;110
3-point goals—Milwaukee 17-37 (Portis 5-5, Hill 2-3, Connaughton 2-4, Middleton 2-5, Allen 1-2, Matthews 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Cousins 1-4, G. Antetokounmpo 1-4, DiVincenzo 1-5), Orlando 12-39 (F. Wagner 4-8, Harris 2-6, Carter Jr. 2-7, Gravett 1-3, Frazier 1-4, M. Wagner 1-4, Hampton 1-6). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 40 (Portis 7), Orlando 37 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists—Milwaukee 31 (Holiday 10), Orlando 24 (Gravett, Hampton, Harris, R. Lopez 4). Total fouls—Milwaukee 20, Orlando 25. Attendance—16,696 (18,846).