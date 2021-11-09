PHILADELPHIA
Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 31 points and 16 rebounds and Grayson Allen came up big Tuesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers, 118-109.
Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and Bobby Portis added 19 points for the defending NBA champions.
The Bucks were playing a day after celebrating the franchise’s first title in 50 years with a trip to visit President Joe Biden at the White House.
The Bucks won for just the second time in their last seven outings.
“Always feels good to get a win,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was just trying to be competitive and trying to do whatever it takes to get a win. That’s what my team wants me to do. That’s what my team needs me to do.”
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo took his game to a higher level to meet the need.
“He had that extra competitiveness tonight,” Budenholzer said. “He made some plays that are special. He can do some unique things, and he did it multiple times tonight.
“There was just that extra desire, that extra competitive gear that he needed, that we needed.”
Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points for the 76ers, who played without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid for the second straight game. Embiid was one of four 76ers out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, along with Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.
Seth Curry (left foot contusion) also sat for the 76ers, and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) hasn’t played all season.
All of the absences led Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey to tweet Tuesday afternoon that “the hits just keep on comin.”
But the 76ers left the court in defeat to applause from a normally demanding home crowd, which recognized the strong effort put forth by a Philadelphia team that started Maxey, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Paul Reed and Andre Drummond.
“The energy in the arena is unreal,” said Georges Niang, who scored 21 points off the bench.
Still, Niang is looking for more than moral victories.
“I think everybody’s here to win,” he said. “We know we’re short-handed, but we have to clean up some things in the fourth quarter.”
Philadelphia took its last lead of the contest on Maxey’s bank shot that made it 102-101 with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left. Consecutive 3-pointers by Portis and Pat Connaughton put the Bucks ahead 107-102, and Allen all but sealed it with a 3 that put the Bucks up 114-107 with 1:30 to play.
“Grayson did a great job of getting to the right spot,” said Antetokounmpo, who assisted the key basket.
The Bucks led by eight early in the third on George Hill’s follow shot, but Philadelphia didn’t wilt. The 76ers went ahead 90-89 on Danny Green’s 3-pointer with 1:49 left in the third and finished the period with a 93-91 lead, thanks to Drummond’s tip of Maxey’s miss with 1.5 seconds remaining.
Drummond totaled 17 points and 20 rebounds and Milton added 20 points.
BUCKS 118, 76ERS 109
MILWAUKEE (118)
Allen 8-13 4-4 25, G.Antetokounmpo 12-26 7-13 31, Portis 6-14 3-3 19, Hill 3-6 1-1 8, Holiday 4-14 0-0 8, Nwora 4-6 0-0 8, Ojeleye 4-4 0-0 11, Connaughton 3-8 0-0 8, Robinson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-95 15-21 118.
PHILADELPHIA (109)
Korkmaz 2-18 0-0 5, Reed 3-7 0-0 6, Drummond 8-13 1-2 17, Maxey 12-24 3-3 31, Milton 7-16 5-5 20, Niang 7-14 2-2 21, Bassey 0-2 0-0 0, Green 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 42-103 11-12 109.
Milwaukee;30;31;30;27;—;118
Philadelphia;39;19;35;16;—;109
3-point goals—Milwaukee 15-39 (Allen 5-9, Portis 4-8, Ojeleye 3-3, Connaughton 2-6, Hill 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Nwora 0-2, Holiday 0-3, Robinson 0-3), Philadelphia 14-43 (Niang 5-7, Maxey 4-9, Green 3-9, Milton 1-4, Korkmaz 1-12). Fouled out—Milwaukee None, Philadelphia 1 (Niang). Rebounds—Milwaukee 52 (G.Antetokounmpo 16), Philadelphia 46 (Drummond 20). Assists—Milwaukee 21 (Holiday 6), Philadelphia 21 (Milton 6). Total fouls—Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 20. Attendance—20,029 (20,478).