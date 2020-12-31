Valerie “Val” Geller and Steven Tinkler were married Nov. 7 at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville. A reception was held at the Elks Club in Janesville.
Their parents were the late Harry and Myrtle Goodall and the late M. Bernard and Anna Mae Tinkler, all of Janesville.
Michael Clarke, a friend of the groom, was the best man. Margaret Geller, a daughter-in-law of the bride, was the matron of honor. The Rev. Stephen Scott presided over the ceremony, and the bride was given in marriage by her son Steven.
The bride is a 1957 graduate of Janesville Senior High School and a homemaker.
The groom graduated in 1965 from Humboldt High School in Humboldt, Kansas, and in 1970 from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. He currently works at Steven’s Fixit Service and previously worked at Parker Pen in Janesville, Ionbond in Chicago and Moen Inc. in Kobelco, Illinois.
The couple live in Janesville.