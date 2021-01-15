Talia Dacquisto and Thomas Yaucher were married Oct. 17, 2020, at the home of Josh and Leanne Gray.
Their parents are Todd Dacquisto and the late Lisa Dacquisto, Leanne Gray and Robert Yaucher.
Benjamin Yaucher, brother of the groom, was the best man. Sienna Dacquisto, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. The officiant was Tim Philosophos, and the bride was given in marriage by her father, Todd Dacquisto.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School and earned a degree in education and Spanish in 2016 from UW-La Crosse. She works as a teacher at West Salem High School.
The groom graduated in 2011 from Craig High School and in 2015 from UW-La Crosse with a degree in biology. He also has a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. He works as a physician assistant at Gundersen Health System.
The couple live in La Crosse.