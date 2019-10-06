Stephanie Zipp and Will Clanfield were married June 29 at Old St. Patrick’s Church in Chicago. A reception followed at the University Club of Chicago before the couple went on a wedding trip to Bali.

Their parents are Thomas and Dr. Maria Zipp of Park Ridge, Illinois, and Dr. William and Kathleen Clanfield of Janesville.

Joseph Paskov, friend of the groom, was the best man. Elizabeth Olson, a friend of the bride, was the maid of honor. Monsignor Kenneth Velo officiated the wedding, and the bride was given away by her father, Thomas Zipp.

The bride graduated in 2006 from Main South High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations in 2010 from Carthage College, Kenosha. She works as an associate marketing manager at MillerCoors in Chicago.

The groom graduated in 2009 from Craig High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2013 from UW-Madison. He works as the director of marketing at Mobile Doorman in Chicago.

The couple reside in Chicago.