Sarah Ekblad and Matthew Messner were married June 9, in Porticello, Sicily, Italy.
Their parents are Carol and Steven Ekblad of Janesville, Francesca D’Acquisto of Spring Green and Anthony Messner of Hastings, Minnesota.
Michael Messner, brother of the groom, was the best man. Rachel Ekblad, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor.
The bride graduated from Craig High School in 2004, from UW-Milwaukee in 2008 and from the Institute of Design at Illinois Institute of Technology in 2014. She is employed as a principal researcher and design strategist at IA Collaborative in Chicago.
The groom graduated from Edgerton High School in 2003, from UW-Milwaukee in 2008 and from the University of Illinois, Chicago, in 2014. He is employed as a professor of architecture at UW-Milwaukee and is the president of Messner Architecture.
The couple reside in Chicago, Illinois.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse