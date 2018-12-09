181209_CEL_EKBLAD_MESSNER_WED

Sarah Ekblad and Matthew Messner

 Submitted Photo

Sarah Ekblad and Matthew Messner were married June 9, in Porticello, Sicily, Italy.

Their parents are Carol and Steven Ekblad of Janesville, Francesca D’Acquisto of Spring Green and Anthony Messner of Hastings, Minnesota.

Michael Messner, brother of the groom, was the best man. Rachel Ekblad, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor.

The bride graduated from Craig High School in 2004, from UW-Milwaukee in 2008 and from the Institute of Design at Illinois Institute of Technology in 2014. She is employed as a principal researcher and design strategist at IA Collaborative in Chicago.

The groom graduated from Edgerton High School in 2003, from UW-Milwaukee in 2008 and from the University of Illinois, Chicago, in 2014. He is employed as a professor of architecture at UW-Milwaukee and is the president of Messner Architecture.

The couple reside in Chicago, Illinois.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse