Rachel Doherty and Travis Burton were married June 15 at Cathedral Basilica in St. Augustine, Florida.

Their parents are Rose Licary and the late Kevin Doherty of Janesville and Deborah Burton and the late Larry Burton of Boynton Beach, Florida.

Tucker Burton, brother of the groom, was the best man. Kira Peterson, a friend of the bride, was the maid of honor.

The bride is a 2007 graduate of Craig High School and a 2012 graduate of Rockford University, where she studied philosophy. She is employed at Transunion in Boca Raton, Florida.

The groom graduated in 2005 from Darien High School in Darien, Connecticut, and attended Susquehanna University in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. He works as a research consultant for J.B.K. Associates International in Delray Beach, Florida.

The couple celebrated with a 10-day honeymoon to Costa Rica.