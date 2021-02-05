Michelle Straw and Mitch Phillips were married Sept. 12, 2020, at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.
Their parents are John and Deborah Straw and Monte and Tanya Phillips, all of Janesville.
Tom Yaucher, a friend of the groom, was the best man. Danielle Straw, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Andrew Leibfried, a cousin of the bride, was the officiant, and the bride was given in marriage by her father, John Straw.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of Craig High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2015 and a master’s degree in accounting in 2016 at UW-Madison. She works as a tax manager at Baker Tilly US.
The groom is also a 2011 graduate of Craig High School. He earned a biology degree in 2016 and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in 2019 at UW-Madison. He works as a physical therapist in the Janesville School District and at UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
The couple live in Sun Prairie.