Michelle Indelicato and Eric Cooney were married Aug. 24 at St. Mary’s Parish, Cincinnati.
Their parents are Thomas and Mary Eileen Indelicato of Amherst, New Hampshire, and Robert and Barbara Cooney of Janesville.
Marie Wildemann, a friend of the bride, was the maid of honor. Peter Cooney, brother of the groom, was the best man.
The bride graduated in 2013 from Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, New Hampshire, and from Xavier University in Cincinnati in 2017. She is currently working as a nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati and studying to become a nurse practitioner.
The groom graduated in 2009 from Craig High School, in 2013 from Saint Louis University and in 2017 from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He is currently a family medicine resident at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.
The couple reside in Cincinnati.