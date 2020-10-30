Lori Johnson and Gary Havens were married Oct. 3 at Redzone Pub in Milton.
Their parents are Joyce Johnson of Janesville, the late Ron Johnson of Huntington and the late Elizabeth and Cap Havens.
Terry Havens, twin brother of the groom, was the best man. Amy Johnson, daughter of the bride, was the maid of honor. The bride was given in marriage by her daughter, Mitchalena Glass. Don Onley was the officiant.
The bride is a 1986 graduate of Craig High School. She works as a service and warranty administrator at Lakeside International Trucks. The groom is retired.
The couple live in Milton.