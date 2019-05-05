190505_CEL_RUSSELL_BUMGARNER_WED
LeAnn Russell and Scott Bumgarner

LeAnn Russell and Scott Bumgarner were married April 3 on the beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Pastor Dan Stone officiated the ceremony.

Their parents are Muriel and the late Gerald Bumgarner, Carol Tyvoll and Lawrence Russell, all of Janesville.

The bride is a 1982 graduate of Craig High School. She is employed at Data Dimensions and the city of Janesville.

The groom graduated from Parker High School in 1980 and earned a degree in auto body repair and refinishing from Blackhawk Technical College in 1983. He is employed by the city of Janesville.

The couple resides in Janesville.

