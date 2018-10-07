Kristin Pospeschil & Andrew Leibfried
Kristin Pospeschil and Andrew Leibfried were married Feb. 23 on a beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The reception was held July 7 at Lake Ripley Country Club, Cambridge.
Their parents are Eve and Matt Pospeschil and Cathy and Joe Leibfried, all of Janesville.
The bride is a 2008 graduate of Craig High School. She studied accounting at UW-Madison and graduated in 2012. She is employed at Arabella Advisors in Chicago.
The groom is a 2006 graduate of Craig High School. He graduated in 2010 from UW-Whitewater and studied political science. He earned a juris doctor law degree in 2013 from Northern Illinois University Law School, DeKalb, Illinois. He is employed at R1 RCM in Chicago.
They reside in Chicago.
