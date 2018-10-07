181007_CEL_POSPESCHIL_LEIBFRIED_WED

Andrew Leibfried and Kristen Pospeschil

Kristin Pospeschil & Andrew Leibfried

Kristin Pospeschil and Andrew Leibfried were married Feb. 23 on a beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The reception was held July 7 at Lake Ripley Country Club, Cambridge.

Their parents are Eve and Matt Pospeschil and Cathy and Joe Leibfried, all of Janesville.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of Craig High School. She studied accounting at UW-Madison and graduated in 2012. She is employed at Arabella Advisors in Chicago.

The groom is a 2006 graduate of Craig High School. He graduated in 2010 from UW-Whitewater and studied political science. He earned a juris doctor law degree in 2013 from Northern Illinois University Law School, DeKalb, Illinois. He is employed at R1 RCM in Chicago.

They reside in Chicago.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse