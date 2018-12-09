Kristin Peterson and Martin Kaszubowski were married Oct. 14 at the Armory in Janesville with Kathy Taylor as the officiant. The couple planned a wedding trip to Los Angeles.
Their parents are David and Cheryl Peterson, Janesville, and Bob and Deb Kaszubowski of Thorp.
Kevin Kaszubowski, brother of the groom, and Carol Brandt, friend of the groom, were the best man and lady. Nicole Peterson, cousin of the bride, and Bethany Price, friend of the bride, were the maid and matron of honor.
The bride is a 2008 graduate of Craig High School and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and documentary film from UW-Milwaukee. She is employed as a freelance writer and documentary film producer.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of Thorp High School, Thorp, and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in film from UW-Milwaukee, Peck School of Arts. He is employed as a film producer, writer and editor at CarCareKiosk.com.
The couple reside in Milwaukee.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse