Michael Retzlaff and Kristin Althoff
Kristin Althoff and Michael Retzlaff were married June 19 at Twin Lakes Country Club in Twin Lakes.
Their parents are Brian and Cheri Althoff of Arlington Heights, Illinois; Paul and Cindy Retzlaff of Janesville; and Darwin and Julie Hawkinson of town of Rock.
Brad Bomkamp, friend of the groom, was the best man. Amy Althoff, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor.
The couple resides in Mount Pleasant.
