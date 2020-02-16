Katie Smith and Eric Inman were married Sept. 28, 2019, at The Eastside Club in Madison. The couple visited Hawaii for their wedding trip.
Their parents are Liz and Scott Smith of Lake Geneva and Lori and Brad Inman of Orfordville.
Scott Inman, brother of the groom, was the best man. Jessica Smith, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Charlie Saint Sauver was the officiant. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Scott Smith.
The bride is a 2010 graduate of Badger High School in Lake Geneva and a 2013 graduate of St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona, Minnesota. She is employed at Accuray in Madison.
The groom graduated in 2008 from Parkview High School in Orfordville. He works at JX Peterbilt Truck Center in Madison.
The couple reside in Marshall.