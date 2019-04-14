Jill Castro and Tyler Scharbarth were married August 11, 2018, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

The Rev. Mark Solyst officiated the wedding. The reception took place at the Radisson Hotel in La Crosse. The couple traveled to Costa Rica for their wedding trip.

Their parents are Kevin and Nancy Castro of Janesville and Don and Tracey Scharbarth of Minocqua.

Jake Dallas and Jeff Raymond, friends of the groom, were the best men. Eileen Castro, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. The bride’s father Kevin Castro gave her in marriage.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Craig High School and a 2016 graduate of UW-La Crosse. She is employed at CycloMedia Technology Inc. in Madison.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of Lakeland Union High School, Minocqua, and a 2017 graduate of Viterbo University in La Crosse. He is employed as a registered nurse at UW Health University Hospital in Madison.

The couple resides in Fitchburg.