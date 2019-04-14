190414_CEL_CASTRO_SCHARBARTH_WED

Jill Castro and Tyler Scharbarth

Jill Castro and Tyler Scharbarth were married August 11, 2018, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

The Rev. Mark Solyst officiated the wedding. The reception took place at the Radisson Hotel in La Crosse. The couple traveled to Costa Rica for their wedding trip.

Their parents are Kevin and Nancy Castro of Janesville and Don and Tracey Scharbarth of Minocqua.

Jake Dallas and Jeff Raymond, friends of the groom, were the best men. Eileen Castro, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. The bride’s father Kevin Castro gave her in marriage.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Craig High School and a 2016 graduate of UW-La Crosse. She is employed at CycloMedia Technology Inc. in Madison.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of Lakeland Union High School, Minocqua, and a 2017 graduate of Viterbo University in La Crosse. He is employed as a registered nurse at UW Health University Hospital in Madison.

The couple resides in Fitchburg.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.