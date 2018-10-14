Holly Anton—David McNeely
Holly Anton and David McNeely were married April 21 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Fort Atkinson. The Rev. Chris Buckingham-Taylor officiated the wedding.
The reception was held at Koshkongong Mounds Country Club, Fort Atkinson. The couple will honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Their parents are Robert and Betty Anton of Fort Atkinson and Ilene and the late Chester McNeely of Sharon.
Robert McNeely, brother of the groom, was the best man. Shelia Carnes, friend of the bride, was the maid of honor.
The bride graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and earned a nursing degree at Madison Area Technical College. She is employed as a licensed practical nurse at Fort HealthCare.
The groom graduated from Walworth/Big Foot High School. He is employed as a truck driver at Lowell Hagen Trucking.
The couple reside in Janesville.
