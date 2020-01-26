Emily Kaye Gudeyon and Stephen Budahn Lisser were married Aug. 24 at Devil’s Head Resort in Merrimac. Emily and Steve went on a camping trip to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for their honeymoon.
The parents of the bride are Bryce Gudeyon and Susan Scott, from Janesville. The parents of the groom are Robert and Karen Lisser, from Janesville.
The officiant for the ceremony was Angela Bento, a friend of the bride. Corianna Sagen, friend of the bride, was maid of honor.
Matt Schulze and Amy Van Rens, both friends of the groom, were best man and best woman.
The bride graduated from Parker High School in 2005 and attended UW-Rock County. Emily is the Branch Manager for BMO Harris Bank in Spring Green.
The groom graduated from Craig High School in 2001 and has a degree in Environmental Public Health from UW-Eau Claire. Steve is a Health Inspector for Sauk County Health Department in Baraboo.
Emily and Steve reside in Baraboo.