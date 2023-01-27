JVG_230127_CEL_STRAW_FLETCHER_WED

Danielle Straw and Scott Fletcher

Danielle Straw and Scott Fletcher were married Dec. 31, 2022, at the Fields Reserve in Stoughton. The bride's cousin, Andrew Leibfried, was the officiant.

Their parents are John and Deborah Straw of Janesville and David and Tracy Odders of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

