Wedding: Danielle Straw and Scott Fletcher, Dec. 31 Jan 27, 2023

Danielle Straw and Scott Fletcher were married Dec. 31, 2022, at the Fields Reserve in Stoughton. The bride's cousin, Andrew Leibfried, was the officiant.

Their parents are John and Deborah Straw of Janesville and David and Tracy Odders of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Alex Stoflet, friend of the groom, was the best man. Michelle Phillips, sister of the bride, was the matron of honor.

The bride is a 2008 Craig High School graduate and graduated from UW-Whitewater in 2013 and Belmont University in 2016. She works at Wisconsin Athletics.

The groom is a 2008 Mukwonago High School graduate and graduated from University of Tennessee in 2013 and from West Virginia University in 2016. He works at the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

The couple resides in Madison.